Craig Eddie: One year on from winning The Voice

His success on ITV’s The Voice saw him catapulted into the spotlight.

His journey on the hit show began after singer Anne-Marie 'turned' for him on hearing him sing Make It Rain in the blind auditions.

His talents saw him make it all the way through to the live final where he saw off stiff competition from Grace Holden, Hannah Williams and Okulaja.

Craig Eddie has been in the studio and will be releasing a new independent single, Strive in May. Pic: Michael Gillen.

At the time he knew he was taking a risk by performing his own song, but it turns out it was a risk worth taking.

He secured the most votes from the public and was crowned the series’ winner last March.

And his track, Come Waste My Time, rocketed into the UK Top 10 making The Voice history by becoming the best-performing self-written winner’s single.

The week after the final it was the UK’s eighth most downloaded and streamed song – two places above global pop icon Justin Bieber’s hit Hold On.

Craig Eddie won The Voice UK last year as part of Team Anne-Marie. Pic: Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock.

His victory saw him win a recording contract with Polydor Records.

Craig said: “For the first six months I was in this dream like sort of state.

"Something like that is a lot for any human to take in.

"I was going to the shop and if people weren’t coming right up to me for a photo or asking how I was you could see people nudging each other and the wide eyes.

Craig played in front of a hometown crowd at Vibration Festival in Falkirk's Callendar Park in September. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"I’m still getting used to that.

"The Voice was absolutely amazing, it was definitely the best experience of my life.

"It was unbelievable.”

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the former St Mungo’s High pupil, who after the success of his first single released his second, The Outside, last July.

The Covid-19 pandemic had its part to play in limiting the number of live gigs he's been able to play.

However Craig took to the stage in his home town in September at Vibration Festival with what was his first live gig since his win.

And he admits, playing to the crowd in Callendar Park was more nerve-wracking than performing live in front of millions on television.

He said: “I had just three live gigs last year – Vibration Festival, King Tuts and a corporate event.

"The funny thing was that because there had been seven or eight months from when I won to Vibration Festival I was more nervous in front of the people there than I was performing on the final of The Voice.”

From the age of 16, Craig’s solid goal was to become a musician, but it was another two years before he would overcome the anxiety that had plagued him throughout childhood.

He played his first paid gig at the age of 18 in front of 150 people at Behind the Wall in Falkirk – a far cry from being watched on television by millions.

Now 12 months on from winning the show, it’s a new chapter in Craig’s life as after his record deal has come to an end he’s going out on his own and is preparing to release a new single next month.

He said: "I have got my first independent single, Strive, coming out on May 6.

"The music video is insane. It was filmed in Sportsters.

"I won’t say too much, but there’s a big 20ft snake and different animals.

"I’m very confident it will catch a few people’s attention.

“The last year I have been writing for the full year and building up the portfolio. I have definitely got enough for an album.

“I’m hoping to bring out an EP or an album towards the end of the year or early next year.

"The original plan was to do everything myself with backing tracks and my guitar, but I’ve recently got my own band together.

"I have been building my own studio as well.

"Nearly every penny I got from the music went into the studio.

“I was laying the ground work last year for the rest of my life so I can go in and record whenever I want to.

"I built the studio as to me it’s important to have it separate and not just have the computer at the end of the bed.

"I like to be able to get up out of bed and go to work if you like.”

For now Craig plans to continue doing what he’s doing and what he loves - making music.

He said: “My love for music has come back with avengeance.

"I feel as if for a while I sort of let the pressure get to me, but from towards the end of last year I have never felt more of a burning passion towards music.

"I’m doing what I love and I’m concentrating on my music full time.