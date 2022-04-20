Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

And there’s plenty of choices of places to queue up to get your top choice in Scotland for this year’s event on Saturday, April 23.

In Edinburgh participating stores include VoxBox Music, Assai Records, Ilium, Avalanche Records, Thorne Records, and Underground Solu'shn.

Glasgow shops taking part include Love Music, Monorail Music, Mostly Vinyl Micky, Blitzkriegshop, [email protected] Audio, Strip Joint Records, Mixed Up Records, and Some Great Reward.

Across the rest of Scotland you can find Record Store Day releases at Low Port Music in Linlithgow, Europa Music in Stirling, Concorde Music in Perth, Le Freak Records in Dundee, Assai Records in Dundee, Thirteen Records in Dundee, Red Robin Records in Aberdeen, Chameleon in Aberdeen, and Mo Fidelity in Montrose.

All you have to do is work out what you want to buy – so here are 13 of the most eye-catching releases, with a few famous Scots in the mix.

1. Blur - Bustin’ + Dronin’ Blur will be releasing a special double heavyweight coloured vinyl edition of their 1998, Japan-only remix compilation Bustin’ + Dronin’ featuring mixes of tracks from their 1997 eponymously titled, number one album. Originally only available as a 2-CD set including a Radio 1 John Peel session, only a handful of copies made their way over to the UK on import. Photo: RSD Photo Sales

2. The Proclaimers - Sunshine on Leith Originally released in 1988, The Proclaimers' Sunshine on Leith is one of the most popular albums to ever come out of Scotland. The Record Store Day edition Includes the origianl album, remastered in 2011, plus a BBC Radio Session and a live performance from Glastonbury - all contained in 2 x 12" Marbled 140g Vinyl. Photo: RSD Photo Sales

3. Taylor Swift - The Lakes Probably the most sought after release, from one of the world's biggest selling artists, the Record Store Day exclusive 7" includes both 'the lakes' and 'the lakes (original version)' from Taylor Swift’s GRAMMY Album of the Year, folklore. This is the first time 'the lakes (original version)' will be available on vinyl. Photo: RSD Photo Sales

4. Blondie - Sunday Girl One of Blondie's greatest singles is celebrated in a double 7" package on red and yellow vinyl. Disc one features the original single plus the French version. Disc two features two previously unreleased tracks – a demo from 1978 and a live version recorded at the Paramount Theatre, Portland, Oregon in January, 1979. Photo: RSD Photo Sales