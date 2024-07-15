Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple’s plans to move to Dubai took a turn for the worse when they learned their beloved pet had gone missing back home in Banknock.

Vanessa Todd and her husband recently moved to Dubai and they had planned to bring their pets with them.

However, their dog Annie went missing on Saturday, July 13 at around 6pm and has not been seen since.

Vanessa said: “My parents, who live in Banknock, have been watching them for two weeks to allow us to get everything set up for their arrival. On Saturday Annie went missing and we are frantic.

Annie was last seen in the Banknock area on Saturday evening(Picture: Submitted)

"Annie is everything to us and we are so helpless in Dubai. My daughter has done a number of Facebook posts.”

Annie, a cocker spaniel, ran away from the house, just off motorway in the Haggs area towards Cumbernauld.

Originally from East Kilbride, the family believe Annie might be trying to find her way home.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.