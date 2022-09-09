News you can trust since 1845
Couple in critical condition after two-car collision in Forth Valley area

A two-car smash on a Forth Valley road led to a 67-year-old motorist and his 61-year-old passenger being air lifted to hospital in critical condition.

By James Trimble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:46 pm
Road Policing Officers are now appealing for information after the incident, which happened just before 4pm on the A84, near Balquhidder on Thursday, September 8.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man was driving a white Volkswagen California van on the A84 close to its junction with the Old Military Road, near Balquhidder, when it was involved in a crash with a white Vauxhall Crossland driven by a 67 year-old man.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the two-car collision

“The driver of the Vauxhall and his 61-year-old female passenger were both taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff describe their condition as critical.

“The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital – his condition is stable. I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2176 of September 8.”

