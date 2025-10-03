Council looks for green light to upgrade properties in the Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:47 BST
The local authority is looking for permission from its own planners to go ahead with upgrading works for a large number of premises in the Falkirk area.

Falkirk Council lodged an applicaiton on Monday, September 29, which was validated on Thursday, October 2, to upgrade a number of properties in Allandale Cottages, Allandale, Bonnybridge.

The addresses to be upgraded – if permission is granted – are numbers 3 to 9, 17, 19, 23 to 45, 49 to 63, 67 to 73 on the odd side of the street and 6, 10, 12, 18 to 28, 34, 40 and 44 on the even side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk Council maintains its housing stock to meet the SHQS and EESSH standards, which involves upgrading properties to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Work associated with these upgrade programmes typically include external fabric and window replacement, insulation improvements, central heating installation, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and electrical works.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilCouncilFalkirkWorkAllandale
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice