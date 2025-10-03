Council looks for green light to upgrade properties in the Falkirk area

The local authority is looking for permission from its own planners to go ahead with upgrading works for a large number of premises in the Falkirk area.

Falkirk Council lodged an applicaiton on Monday, September 29, which was validated on Thursday, October 2, to upgrade a number of properties in Allandale Cottages, Allandale, Bonnybridge.

The addresses to be upgraded – if permission is granted – are numbers 3 to 9, 17, 19, 23 to 45, 49 to 63, 67 to 73 on the odd side of the street and 6, 10, 12, 18 to 28, 34, 40 and 44 on the even side.

Falkirk Council maintains its housing stock to meet the SHQS and EESSH standards, which involves upgrading properties to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Work associated with these upgrade programmes typically include external fabric and window replacement, insulation improvements, central heating installation, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and electrical works.

