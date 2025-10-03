Council looks for green light to upgrade properties in the Falkirk area
Falkirk Council lodged an applicaiton on Monday, September 29, which was validated on Thursday, October 2, to upgrade a number of properties in Allandale Cottages, Allandale, Bonnybridge.
The addresses to be upgraded – if permission is granted – are numbers 3 to 9, 17, 19, 23 to 45, 49 to 63, 67 to 73 on the odd side of the street and 6, 10, 12, 18 to 28, 34, 40 and 44 on the even side.
Falkirk Council maintains its housing stock to meet the SHQS and EESSH standards, which involves upgrading properties to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.
Work associated with these upgrade programmes typically include external fabric and window replacement, insulation improvements, central heating installation, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and electrical works.
