Council calls a halt to parking on Bo'ness street for two week period

The local authority has made an order banning vehicles from parking in a public street in the Bo’ness area.

The temporary prohibition of waiting order, under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will be in prevent parking on Graham Crescent, Bo'ness, from a point adjacent to Hadrian Way in a northern direction on both sides for approximately 50 metres to allow utility works to be carried out.

The prohibition is in place from 8am on September 15 until 8pm on September 26.

