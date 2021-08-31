Bonnybridge residents claim vacant properties have led to rat problem

Residents say the premises at 89, 93 and 95 – despite being let out to council tenants – have been lying have been lying empty for at least a year.

They say this situation has led to rubbish building up and rats prospering.

In recent weeks neighbours have had to put rat poison down and hire pest controllers.

The premises in Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge will soon be advertised to let by Falkirk Council

Now residents are asking Falkirk Council why these properties are being allowed to remain empty.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues on Thornton Avenue and can confirm all three properties will be advertised on Homespot in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime we have had the bins emptied, gardens will be cut back and we will also arrange for pest control to inspect the properties.”

