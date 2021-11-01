COP26: Falkirk firm lands contract as official plant supplier to global conference

Falkirk based Benholm Group is the official plant supplier to COP26

Benholm Group is the official plant supplier to the global climate change conference currently underway in Glasgow.

And the business aims to demonstrate its own eco credentials on the high profile platform.

It says its plants are not just sustainable, eco-friendly, and good for us - but they look great too!

It’s the latest big contract to be won by the business.

In 2014 it was the official plant supplier to Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games at its athletes village and sports venues.

And, it was also involved in the creation of ceiling mounted displays at the new Johnnie Walker experience on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Many of the plants provided by Benholm for COP26 feature its own-brand peat-free, eco-friendly Enviroculture planting system.

The plants grow in expanded clay granules - an inert, sustainable product that is fully recyclable - to provide root stability and aeration and removes the need for peat.

Natural peatlands are not only unique ecosystems, home to a huge variety of rare flora and fauna, but they also provide significant natural carbon storage.

Nordik Moss by Benholm also features at COP26.

It is a completely natural, sustainable material, carefully harvested by hand from the forest floor with no disruption to the surrounding habitat and it is 100% biodegradable.

It is preserved using natural minerals to stop it growing, and maintain its fresh look.

All of the plants were delivered from the company’s Falkirk head office - just 33 miles from the Scottish event campus in Glasgow - to minimise its carbon footprint.

After COP26, Benholm will reuse all the plants and containers ensuring that the environment is impacted positively.

Adrian Byne of Benholm Group said: “This is obviously an important showcase for us, and a chance to demonstrate how plants and flowers can be used creatively to support events like this - and continue the conversation about the positive effect plants have on our planet, but we decided it was also essential to show how all of that be done in an environmental and sustainable manner.”

