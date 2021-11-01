Grangemouth's Zetland Park regeneration in running for Scotland Loves Local awards

The inaugural event celebrates individuals, businesses and community organisations from across the country that have made a positive impact on their local communities.

Zetland Park Regenration project has been shortlisted in the Streets and Spaces category.

The awards are organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which encourages everyone to choose local and support businesses in their communities to build a better, stronger future.

Zetland Park's brand new pump track is proving popular with cyclists of all ages and abilities

Winners will be announced during an online event – presented by STV weatherman Sean Batty – to be broadcast via social media on Thursday, November 25.

The celebration will also be the culmination of the Scotland’s Towns Conference, a week-long showcase and celebration of innovation improving the nation’s towns and places.

Phil Prentice, STP chief officer, said: “All of our shortlisted entries stand testament to the dedication and innovation of those who make our communities great places in which to live.

“I can’t wait to hear more about their stories and the difference they make. My thanks also to our sponsors for making these awards possible.”

The Zetland Park regeneration has already seen the creation of a new all inclusive play area, which features a play friendly replica of Grangemouth’s historic paddle steamer the Charlotte Dundas.

It has also added a pump track which has been a popular gathering point for cyclists since it opened.

There are also plans to transform the park’s paddling pond into a natural looking – albeit man made – water feature similar to the pond at the town’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre.

A new permanent stage will also be created to be used for the annual crowning ceremony on Grangemouth Children’s Day for official and unofficial performances and displays.

The project is also looking to preserve and enhance existing features in the park, including the historic fountain – the only surviving remnant from the original park – which is to be restored to its former glory, with a rep lica of the mysterious missing lady sculpture returned to the top tier where it once was.

Visit the website for more information on the awards.

