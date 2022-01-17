Confusion over Falkirk area school's remote learning statement

The Falkirk Council website stated all S1 and S2 pupils at Grangemouth High School would be switching to remote learning from Tuesday, January 18 to Thursday, January 20.

The message was posted online today at 10.31am.

A Spokesperson for Grangemouth High School said: “You may have seen a message on the Falkirk Council website we are moving to remote learning for S1 and S2. While we are certainly considering this as an option due to very high staff absence today – the message has been posted prematurely.

"We remain fully open today and tomorrow and are currently making plans to try and stay fully open on Wednesday as well. If we have to move to remote learning for S1 and S2 we will communicate with parents again on Tuesday morning.”

