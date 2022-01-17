Confusion over Falkirk area school's remote learning statement

A secondary school in the Falkirk area has advised parents their children will be allowed to attend classes tomorrow despite what the Falkirk Council website and certain news articles may have suggested.

By James Trimble
Monday, 17th January 2022, 12:05 pm

The Falkirk Council website stated all S1 and S2 pupils at Grangemouth High School would be switching to remote learning from Tuesday, January 18 to Thursday, January 20.

The message was posted online today at 10.31am.

The website stated Grangemouth High School S1 and S2 pupils would be switching to remote learning

A Spokesperson for Grangemouth High School said: “You may have seen a message on the Falkirk Council website we are moving to remote learning for S1 and S2. While we are certainly considering this as an option due to very high staff absence today – the message has been posted prematurely.

"We remain fully open today and tomorrow and are currently making plans to try and stay fully open on Wednesday as well. If we have to move to remote learning for S1 and S2 we will communicate with parents again on Tuesday morning.”

