Concern is growing for missing boy (15) with Falkirk links
Police are looking for help to find a young boy who was last seen in Paisley town centre four days ago.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:19 am
Updated
Bailey Cantwell (15), from Paisley, has not been seen since 9.55pm on Friday.
He was wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and black top and was carrying a black Armani bag.
Bailey is known to frequent the Falkirk and Stirling areas.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1207 of January 16, 2022.