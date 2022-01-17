Concern is growing for missing boy (15) with Falkirk links

Bailey Cantwell (15), from Paisley, has not been seen since 9.55pm on Friday.

He was wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and black top and was carrying a black Armani bag.

Bailey is known to frequent the Falkirk and Stirling areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1207 of January 16, 2022.

