New plan for charging points gets green light at Grangemouth petrol station

Planning permission was initially granted for BP Oils’ application to create the two charging points, with associated plant enclosures and infrastructure at Earls Gate Service Station, just off Earls Gate Roundabout, in Grangemouth, back in July last year.

Now council planners have given the go ahead – granting permission on January 14 – to an amended plan at the location.

Earls Gate Roundabout's BP Service Station will be getting two new electric charging points

