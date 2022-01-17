New plan for charging points gets green light at Grangemouth petrol station
An amended plan to create two electric vehicle charging points at a busy filling station has been given the go ahead.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:47 am
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:47 am
Planning permission was initially granted for BP Oils’ application to create the two charging points, with associated plant enclosures and infrastructure at Earls Gate Service Station, just off Earls Gate Roundabout, in Grangemouth, back in July last year.
Now council planners have given the go ahead – granting permission on January 14 – to an amended plan at the location.