Concern is growing for man missing from Kincardine area since Sunday night

Police are asking for assistance to try and locate a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Kincardine area.

Concern is growing for the welfare of Dylan Fawcett, who was last seen at 8.50pm on Sunday, October 27, in the Lansdowne Crescent area of Kincardine.

Dylan is 6ft 4ins, of heavy build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black jumper and blue jogging bottoms.

Police Sergeant Gillian Stewart said: “We need to make sure Dylan is safe and well and we are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

Concern is growing for Dylan Fawcett (Picture: Submitted)

"He also has friends and associates in Clackmannan and is known to frequent the area. If you are out and about please keep an eye out for him and call us if you see him.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3509 of Sunday, October 27.