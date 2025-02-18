Concern grows for missing girl, 15, with connections to the Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A youngster with connections to the Falkirk area has been missing since tea-time on Saturday, February 16.

West Lothian police are growing increasingly concerned for Brooke Hunter, 15, last seen at around 6pm on Saturday at her home address in Winchburgh.

Brooke was wearing a black jumper, black leggings, grey jacket, black and white trainers.

She is known to have connections in the West Lothian and Falkirk area.

Please phone 101 if you have any information that would help police trace Brooke.