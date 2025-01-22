Company admits health and safety failings that led to death of Grangemouth dad and another man
One of those who died was father-of-one, James Henderson, known as Paul, from Grangemouth, who was 48. The other was dad-of-three Peter Walker, 53, from Blackburn.
Both men were killed instantly when the wall of the 200-year-old former milking byre collapsed.
Stirling Sheriff Court that the nine-foot-six high sandstone wall had been left free-standing after the demolition of the byre, at Myrehead Farm near Whitecross, some years earlier.
This week the court heard that in 2019 local contractors Fernbrooke Scotland had been brought in to underpin the wall by installing steel cages filled with stones and concrete at its base.
Around 10am on May 6, the victims were working using picks and shovels to create a trench for the cages to sit in when the wall “suddenly split in the middle horizontally”, causing 50 tonnes of sandstone blocks, rubble and lime mortar to fall on top of them.
The court heard that a heat detection device had to be used to locate Mr Walker, who had suffered a catastrophic brain injury incompatible with life. Mr Henderson was declared dead at the scene, from crush injuries, despite the efforts of paramedics.
Two other men David McNeil, then 36, Charles Johnstone, then 21, were severely injured.
Mr McNeil spent ten days in hospital with injuries including a fractured spine, still has mobility issues, and hasn't worked since.
Mr Johnstone, a student working during his summer holidays, took 14 months to recover from injuries including a broken leg, facial scarring, and several fractured ribs.
Prosecutor Catherine Fraser said investigations by a Health and Safety Executive inspector found no evidence that temporary supports or shoring had been used, and that the underpinning had been done in an unsafe manner which undermined the wall and contributed to its collapse.
No proper consulting engineer was supervising the process.
Fernbrooke Scotland LLP, of Blackburn, West Lothian, run by Kevin Dolan, of Avonbridge, pleaded guilty to failed to ensure the safety of the men.
The company admitted omitting to check the condition of the wall, and in particular its foundations, prior to starting the work,
The work was part of a project to convert a former farmsteading for a housing development.
Peter Gray KC,defending, said Fernbrooke had settled all civil claims relating to the tragedy, and took its responsibilities “very seriously”.
He said the incident was “a matter of the greatest concern and genuine regret” and he offered the firm's deepest sympathies to the men's families.
He said Fernbrooke had now stopped undertaking any similar type of work.
Sheriff Keith O'Mahony deferred sentence until January 31st to consider the penalty the firm should face.
