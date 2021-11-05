Planning application points to new food store coming to Falkirk
A planning application lodged with Falkirk Council seems to indicate a vacant unit in the town’s Central Retail Park will soon be home to a new food store.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:51 am
The proposal, lodged on Monday, by Iceland Food Ltd – responsible for Iceland and Food Warehouse stores – wants to alter the shopfront of Unit 26 and Unit 26a in the retail park.
However, the plans also mention Unit 14 – the former Maplin premises.
Iceland Foods Ltd has yet to respond to The Falkirk Herald with further details.