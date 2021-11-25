Classical music master André Rieu to star at Falkirk Cineworld

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra are tuning up for a festive extravaganza which will be shown at the Falkirk Central Retail Park cinema on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5.

Christmas with Andre sees the maestro invite fans to his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht.

Featuring a cast of hundreds, including the Maastricht Dance and Ice Skate Company, the audience can traditional carols, romantic waltzes – of course – and Christmas classics like Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, Hallelujah, alongside a show stopping performance of Walking In The Air.

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will put on a 'live' Christmas performance in Falkirk Cineworld

André said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year, and nothing could be better than spending it with my friends, family and fans in my hometown. I want to invite my cinema audiences on this beautiful journey to my Christmas wonderland.”

Hosted by Charlotte Hawkins, cinemas audiences will also enjoy exclusive backstage access, alongside new interviews with André, revealing how he brought his Winter Palace to life.

Affectionately dubbed “King of the Waltz” by fans in all corners of the globe, André is now considered one of the biggest classical artists in the world, having sold over 40 million records worldwide, and selling over 700,000 tickets each year.

And his annual Maastricht cinema shows repeatedly break box office records year after year.

