Falkirk area primary pupils display the art of nature
Youngsters at a primary school used their artistic talents to capture examples of the nature which surrounds them.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 8:37 am
The Nature on Our Doorstep competition took place at Drumbowie Primary School recently and saw P5 pupils hard at work creating art works based on the wildlife and landscapes in and around the Main Street, Standburn school.
Winner of the competition was Orlagh Lindsay, with Brodie Yound second and Rhianne Craig third.
The three talented pupils were presented with their prizes by competition organisers Drumbowie Environment Action Group this week.