Drink driver caught taking son to Forth Valley Royal Hospital

David Roberts (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted drink driving on Stirling Road, Larbert on August 16, 2020. He gave a reading of 262 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Michael Maguire, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30am and staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital contacted police the accused was driving to the hospital and appeared to be drunk.

"Officers found the accused in the vehicle at the roundabout at the entrance to the hospital. He got out of the driver’s side and identified himself by name. He admitted he had been drinking, but said he needed to take his son to hospital.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts was drving his son to Forth Valley Royal Hospital when he was stopped by police

"He gave a positive breath test and was arrested. His 12-year-old son was taken home by officers.”

The court heard Roberts, 18 Castle Street, Clackmannan, had previous convictions for similar offences.

It was stated, in this case, he had not got behind the wheel due to a “careless disregard” for other people, but over concern for his son.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Roberts had a “shocking” driving record, having committed offences of drink driving, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified in the past.