Christmas in Falkirk district: Whitecross first festive lights switch on
Residents of all ages in a Braes village turned out for the first-ever Christmas lights switch on.
Previously the only festive lights were on the Christmas tree in the grounds of Whitecross Primary School.
However, last year because of the pandemic access was not allowed to everyone and members of the PTA purchased some battery-operated lights to bring a little festive cheer.
But for 2021 those involved with Whitecross Junction, the village’s community organisation, decided to go all out to bring some seasonal magic to the area.
Secretary Tess Hamilton said: “It’s been pretty miserable for everyone and we decided that if we could get enough support then putting up Christmas lights would brighten things up for the entire village.
"We are a small community but thanks to support from local businesses, Campbells Prime Meats and David Morton Demolition, as well as a donation from local man Fraser Sim, along with our own fundraising we were able to purchase lights for the village for the first time.”
She thanked everyone who turned out on a bitterly cold Saturday evening for the switch on which was performed by village youngsters Grace Struthers, Jorgie Bowles, Nicola Kajaniak and Luke Cunningham..
But there’s more fun to come with a Best Decorated House competition for villagers being judged by school head teacher Elaine Ramsay – and a £50 cash prize up for grabs, as well as a Christmas party for youngsters, covid guidelines allowing, and a visit round the village streets from Santa on December 22.