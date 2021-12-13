Falkirk promoter wants to giveaway tickets to key workers for shows in Dobbie Hall and Grangemouth Town Hall

Ken Maybury, who runs GLK Promotions in Falkirk, believes he has already given over £140,000 for events at the Dobbie Hall in Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth Town Hall and other venues across central Scotland.

He is now offering tickets for shows that are due to take place in 2022 to NHS staff, carers, emergency services and shop workers.

The promoter, who also finds time to manage popular Elvis impersonator Johnny Lee Memphis and have his own hypnotist show, is determined to recognise the efforts of all key workers during the pandemic.

Ken and Norah Maybury of GLK Promotions, Falkirk

Ken, who now lives in California with wife Nora Howie, a physic medium, said: “It’s something we’ve done for a while. We once took over 100 homeless people to one of our shows at the Armadillo in Glasgow.

"I’ve given away tickets to veteran’s charities and to care homes. Now I want to say thanks to all the key workers who have worked so hard.

"All I ask is that they message me through my website and then they will be asked for ID badges at the door on the night."

Upcoming shows at the Dobbie Hall include: January 7 – Oh What A Night Jersey Boys; January 22nd – ABBA tribute Swede Dreamz; January 23 – Little Mix Magic; March 4 – I love the 80s; March 25 – Complete Madness; April 8 – Angleettes (Ladies of Motown); April 30 – Cher/Tina Turner tribute; May 30 – Rod Stewart tribute.

Grangemouth Town Hall will be offering: January 21 – Desperados, Eagles tribute show; February 11 – McFleetwood; March 19 – Just Jovi’ May 14 – Neil Diamond /Johnny Cash tributes.

There will also be lots more throughout 2022.

Ken added: “We’ve been running GLK Promotions for about eight years and we just want to do what we can to help other people.

"I’ve been fortunate in my life and if you can do what you can to help others then that surely has to be good.

"I’m hoping that after all their work during the pandemic we can give key workers a big thanks from us.”

