And while there won’t be any big festive lights switch-on gatherings, there will be plenty to see in Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth and Denny.

It will be the second year in a row that the traditional mass gathering to see the lights going on has been cancelled because of the on-going pandemic.

In its place comes an extended four-week programme of events and celebrations to ensure the town centre’s sparkle this festive season.

Picture Michael Gillen

The streets will still be lit up, and also feature a host of family attractions.

Falkirk Delivers unveiled its festive plans this week.

The town centre will have a giant snow globe as well as Santa’s Grotto which will be near the Falkirk Steeple.

The free family event will be open for four weekends to encourage youngsters to write and receive personalised letters to Father Christmas, and local nursing homes.

Local children can also take part in the ‘Come as yourself, leave as an Elf’ initiative as well as various festive-themed craft workshops.

Choirs and live music are planned at key dates in the run-up to Christmas, while the town centre will also host a toy soldier trail.

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said: “ We have extended the festive arrangements hosting a four-week period of entertainment in Falkirk and district centres allowing everyone the chance to enjoy the usual festive illuminations and tree while taking advantage of all the town has to offer.”

“The focus is very much in keeping people safe as the district continues to face cases of COVID.

The statement added: “We have a range of precautionary measures, intended to reduce the spread of the virus and help maintain good progress as we continue to support the local economy and keep visitors and citizens safe.

“Encouraging people to meet safely outside, alongside good hygiene and safety practice will create safer conditions for local people, visitors to the area and bring support to local business at an important time in the retail calendar. “

Stenhousemuir, Grangemouth, and Denny will also mark Christmas with extended celebrations.

These will include street entertainers, Elf Day, creative workshops, Santa’s grotto, the giant snow globe, and fairground children’s rides.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.