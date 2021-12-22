Christmas fun in Falkirk district: Chasing the turkey in the Helix Park
Lots of brave runners stepped out on Sunday morning to chase a turkey, well someone dressed as a turkey, round the Helix.
The popular event was again organised by Falkirk Community Trust and this year they partnered with UK Running Series to offer different distances.
People of all ages were able to run, jog or walk a 3km, 5km or 10km route around the park – in pursuit of that elusive turkey.
There were also prizes up for grabs for the best dressed, best group costume and those with the most festive cheer.
Gold, silver and bronze places were awarded for each distance and every finisher got a Chase the Turkey medal to take home.
They also received complimentary hot drinks in the visitor centre to enjoy after the event.
For those not able to make it to Falkirk, they could take part in a Virtual Chase the Turkey from anywhere in the world.