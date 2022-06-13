Christian procession through centre of Falkirk this weekend

They will gather in the High Street on June 19 to take part in a Corpus Christi Procession to celebrate Jesus in the Eucharist’.

The event will see people walk from the bandstand in the east end to St Francis Xavier’s Church on Hope Street where a service will then take place.

Archbishop Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews & Edinburgh, will lead the procession at 3pm, followed by priests, parishioner and families.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk will end at St. Francis Xavier's Church in Hope Street

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh said: “We hope to have a good turnout with joyful singing and decent weather.

“This will be a family event for the Catholic community in our Archdiocese and we thank Fr Jamie Boyle and the team at St Francis Xavier’s for helping organise it.”