Bainsford War Memorial: Poignant ceremony as the 224 men from community remembered

Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson, Provost Robert Bissett and standard bearers at the dedication of Bainsford War Memorial
An impressive parade and ceremony took place in Dawson Park on Friday afternoon attended by dignitaries, service personnel, veterans and young people.
The names of the 224 men who died in two World Wars are inscribed on the Scottish whinstone memorial but on the day, were held aloft by schoolchildren, a poignant reminder of the selfless sacrifice of those who had lived in the streets surrounding the spot.
The memorial was unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson, along with Isobel Turnbull, daughter of Private David Allan, who was killed, aged only 20, in 1945 when she was only one year old.
Saluting the 224 who laid down their lives for their country
The impressive war memorial designed by architect Charles Reid, partly based on Falkirk Steeple and the Carron clock tower. It was constructed by Connal Bonner of Falkirk Stonemasons Ltd
Laying poppy wreath tributes by the schoolchildren of the community
Youth organisations, including Brownies, laid wreaths at the new memorial
Isobel Turnbull, daughter of Private David Allan, lays a wreath in memory of the father who died, aged 20, in 1945 when she was one year old
Brigadier Ben Wrench, Commander 51st Infantry Brigade & Headquarters Scotland, lays a poppy wreath
Saluting those who served and died in two World Wars from an Army Cadet in 2022
Old soldiers laying poppy wreaths at the new memorial
Piper Kevin McLean plays The Flowers o' The Forest
Piper Arrow fly past was arranged by To McMorrow, the former Officer Commanding the Grangemouth Squadron of the Air Cadets
The impressive new war memorial
Isobel Turnbull, daughter of Private David Allan and Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson unveil the memorial
Allie Patrick from Falkirk High reading her poem on William Foley, a sergeant in the RAF who grew up in Mungalhead Road and died in 1943, aged 28
Sophie Duncan of Langlees Primary School reading her work, War Memorial Haiku
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland led the parade and performed during the ceremony
Crowds turned out for Friday afternoon's event
Councillor Billy Buchanan, who is a member of the Bainsford War Memorial committee, acted as master of ceremonies for the afternoon
The names and ranks of all those who are featured on the war memorial were carried by 224 schoolchildren
Children holding the plaques with the names of the 224 local lives lost
The crowds in Dawson Park before the ceremony
Standard bearers lead the parade to the war memorial
470 (Falkirk) Squadron of the Air Cadets were amongst those taking part in the parade
The parade marched from Langlees Primary School to Dawson Park
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland led Friday's parade