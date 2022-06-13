Bainsford War Memorial: Poignant ceremony as the 224 men from community remembered

Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson, Provost Robert Bissett and standard bearers at the dedication of Bainsford War Memorial

An impressive parade and ceremony took place in Dawson Park on Friday afternoon attended by dignitaries, service personnel, veterans and young people.

The names of the 224 men who died in two World Wars are inscribed on the Scottish whinstone memorial but on the day, were held aloft by schoolchildren, a poignant reminder of the selfless sacrifice of those who had lived in the streets surrounding the spot.

The memorial was unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson, along with Isobel Turnbull, daughter of Private David Allan, who was killed, aged only 20, in 1945 when she was only one year old.

Saluting the 224 who laid down their lives for their country

The impressive war memorial designed by architect Charles Reid, partly based on Falkirk Steeple and the Carron clock tower. It was constructed by Connal Bonner of Falkirk Stonemasons Ltd

Laying poppy wreath tributes by the schoolchildren of the community

Youth organisations, including Brownies, laid wreaths at the new memorial

Isobel Turnbull, daughter of Private David Allan, lays a wreath in memory of the father who died, aged 20, in 1945 when she was one year old

Brigadier Ben Wrench, Commander 51st Infantry Brigade & Headquarters Scotland, lays a poppy wreath

Saluting those who served and died in two World Wars from an Army Cadet in 2022

Old soldiers laying poppy wreaths at the new memorial

Piper Kevin McLean plays The Flowers o' The Forest

Piper Arrow fly past was arranged by To McMorrow, the former Officer Commanding the Grangemouth Squadron of the Air Cadets

The impressive new war memorial

Isobel Turnbull, daughter of Private David Allan and Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson unveil the memorial

Allie Patrick from Falkirk High reading her poem on William Foley, a sergeant in the RAF who grew up in Mungalhead Road and died in 1943, aged 28

Sophie Duncan of Langlees Primary School reading her work, War Memorial Haiku

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland led the parade and performed during the ceremony

Crowds turned out for Friday afternoon's event

Councillor Billy Buchanan, who is a member of the Bainsford War Memorial committee, acted as master of ceremonies for the afternoon

The names and ranks of all those who are featured on the war memorial were carried by 224 schoolchildren

Children holding the plaques with the names of the 224 local lives lost

The crowds in Dawson Park before the ceremony

Standard bearers lead the parade to the war memorial

470 (Falkirk) Squadron of the Air Cadets were amongst those taking part in the parade

The parade marched from Langlees Primary School to Dawson Park