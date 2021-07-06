Children in Grangemouth can now attend vital breakfast clubs

The new project, which is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to noon, is housed in an existing food bank run by the Kersiebank Community Project in La Porte Precinct.

John Haston, a candidate in training for ministry, came up with the idea.

He said: “We wanted to bring the church to where the people are and not just waiting around for the people to come to the church. During the process of looking for shop premises in the local town centre, we were made aware the Kersiebank Community Project was able to offer the premises they already had and entered into a chat, seeing what we could offer to them.

Churches have teamed up with the team at Kersiebank Community Project to offer breakfast clubs for youngsters over the summer holidays

"We were encouraged to see the work they were already doing and were led by God into running a breakfast club during the summer holidays for children and families. The best thing about us doing this is we have been able to work ecumenically too with the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Roman Catholic churches in Grangemouth

"We are demonstrating the Love of God through the sharing of food and having conversations in the community. We pray God will encourage more to engage over the seven weeks of the holidays and ask the whole church to pray as we continue to work with Kersiebank Community Project."

Bindi Green, chairperson for the Kersiebank Community Project, said: "John came to us with the great idea of a breakfast club for families and children throughout the summer holidays.

"For many years now, the food bank has seen an increase of families attending during school breaks, so the club has been a win-win situation for us. John magically had this up and running within two weeks, with some of our local children and new families attending.

"He is also providing grab bags for when we are busy and seats are taken, filled with a nutritious breakfast and small toys and crafts. We are working together with all the local churches each week, with different volunteers giving all involved an insight into food poverty for families, especially during summer holidays."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.