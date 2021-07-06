Big changes for once popular Denny restaurant

Kayleigh McIntosh-Lowrie, of Adventure Wood Childcare (Denny) Ltd, has been granted permission to convert the Horse Mill Inn, near Glasgow Road, Denny into a children's nursery, complete with a soft play area and coffee shop.

The decision by planners, issued on June 25, means the Adventure Wood Children business, which had been operating in Burnside Cottage in Denny for over a year, can now relocate to the former restaurant.

The Horse Mill Inn will soon become a nursery

In supporting statement for its plan Adventure Wood Childcare said: “Adventure Wood Childcare is built upon encouraging children to learn through the use of natural materials, less plastics and a nature-focused ethos.

"Kayleigh, the proposed owner, aims for children to learn life skills such as gardening, carpentry, engineering, problem-solving and critical thinking skills through the use of real-life tools and experiences, in a supportive and nurturing environment.

"Due to ease of access to Woodyett from the A883 and the high demand for her childminding service, the business has decided to relocate to Woodyett Farm, Denny, until such times as the Horse Mill Inn building can be re-opened, through a change of use as a childcare, coffee shop and soft play business.

"At this point, the childminding service will cease and the nursery will replace the childminding business at Woodyett Farm. The children from the childminding service would be carried over into the nursery business.”

It is hoped the new premises will be able to cater to 44 pre-school children, and 56 school-aged children.

