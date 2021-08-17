Charlotte is Little Miss Falkirk 2020/21

Charlotte Flynn (8) has been named Little Miss Falkirk 2020/2021 and will be travelling down to the Final Furlong Marquee at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, September 4 to take part in the national competition.

The Carron Primary School pupil, who lists her hobbies as hip hop dancing, drama and football, will compete against 39 other entrants from all over the UK.

Charlotte Flynn (8) will be heading south for the final of the Little Miss British Isles competition

Charlotte has the chance to take home the Little Miss British Isles title and a £1000 cash prize, as well as an incredible portfolio of four photo shoots – including one with her family – specially selected fashion wear and an introduction to leading model agencies.

A Little Miss British Isles spokesperson said: “Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.