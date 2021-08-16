Oh you beauty - Falkirk panto show is go for 2021

The shows are scheduled to be performed at Falkirk Town Hall throughout December.

A Falkirk Community Trust spokesperson said: “It’s the announcement we’ve all been waiting for. We are so excited to be once again working with Imagine Theatre and to finally announce the return of the FTH Panto, Beauty and the Beast for December 2021.

“Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, September 1 and all current ticket holders should lookout for an e-mail from us in due course. Meantime, please continue to follow our social channels and our website for further details.

Relax panto lovers - Falkirk Community Trust has confirmed the show is a go in the town hall this year

Last year the trust admitted its “enormous regret” after it was forced to pull the plug on the planned production of Beauty and the Beast.

They said the decision to halt this year’s run of shows, the third pantomime the trust had been involved with, came after careful consideration in light of Scottish Government guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

It stated social distancing rules would have caused financial risk to the organisation and its producers, but more importantly would have detracted from audience enjoyment as pantomimes should be experienced in a “packed auditorium full of families who can interact with the actors on stage”.

In a statement, the trust said: “If we are unable to achieve that this year then we would not be doing the art form justice. Therefore, postponing until next year feels like the most sensible, fair and safe option.”

In 2018 the trust worked with Imagine Theatre to bring Cinderella to the town hall stage with a professional cast, as well as giving local schoolchildren an opportunity to take part.

The 2019 production of Aladdin had a similar format, with popular Falkirk singer Barbara Bryceland again starring after making her acting debut in Cinderella.

At the time of the cancellation the trust stated they were in the process of finalising the schedule for next year, adding box office staff would be contacting everyone who had booked tickets for Beauty and the Beast as soon as possible with options to transfer their booking to 2021.

