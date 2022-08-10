Charities Day: Popular event returns to Falkirk's High Street

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Rotary club of Falkirk Charities Day will be returning to the town’s High Street this Saturday and they are asking for everyone to support the event as much as they can.

There will be lots of charities taking part with fun activities and stalls.

As well as donating your cash, you will be able to chat to the staff and volunteers to learn all about the great work they do.



It runs from 10am till 2pm and as well as charities from this area, there will also be those who run the local branches for national charities.

Whether its buying home baking, trying your luck at tombola or purchasing gifts, all the proceeds will be helping worthy causes.

And when you are in the town centre this Saturday, watch out for some impressive bicycle displays.

As part of Falkirk Council’s Take the Right Route campaign – that rewards locals for travelling more sustainably – there will be performances from the Guinness World Record breaking 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team.

They will be showing people some pretty impressive pedal power in Falkirk High Street between 10am and 4pm.

The 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team displays scheduled for 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

A well as high flying stunts, the Take the Right Route day will also feature interactive games, a pedal powered Scalextrics track, roller bike racing and an opportunity for people to charge their phone using pedal power alone.