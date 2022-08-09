Youngsters in the retinue as Bonnybridge Gala returned in full this year. Pic: Scott Louden.

The return of Bonnybridge Gala in pictures

Bonnybridge Gala came back with a bang on Saturday following its Covid induced absence in recent years.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:30 pm

For the first time since 2019 a full gala programme – including the crowning of this year’s queen, Skye McMenemy – took place in Duncan Stewart Park.

The park, known better to locals as Jenny’s Park, was buzzing with activity as locals and visitors came along to show their support for the gala and enjoy a great day out.

Following the parade through the town and the crowning ceremony, there was a fun filled afternoon ahead for families with a whole host of activities on offer.

Among them were the fun fair, stalls to browse from community groups and local traders, stilt walkers, pony rides, dance displays and musical entertainment.

There was also the chance for people to try ‘Welly Wanging’ to see how far they could fling a welly, with local councillor Billy Buchanan offering a £1000 prize to anyone who could beat the current world record distance for either men or women.

Despite people's best efforts, the records remain in tact with no one nearing the distance.

1. Bonnybridge Gala 2022

The gala day kicked off with the parade through the village.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. Bonnybridge Gala 2022

Despite the damp start to the day people came out to watch the parade.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

3. Bonnybridge Gala 2022

Members of ACH Dance Company took part in the parade.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. Bonnybridge Gala 2022

Even Spiderman got in on the parade action.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 15