The return of Bonnybridge Gala in pictures

For the first time since 2019 a full gala programme – including the crowning of this year’s queen, Skye McMenemy – took place in Duncan Stewart Park.

The park, known better to locals as Jenny’s Park, was buzzing with activity as locals and visitors came along to show their support for the gala and enjoy a great day out.

Following the parade through the town and the crowning ceremony, there was a fun filled afternoon ahead for families with a whole host of activities on offer.

Among them were the fun fair, stalls to browse from community groups and local traders, stilt walkers, pony rides, dance displays and musical entertainment.

There was also the chance for people to try ‘Welly Wanging’ to see how far they could fling a welly, with local councillor Billy Buchanan offering a £1000 prize to anyone who could beat the current world record distance for either men or women.

Despite people's best efforts, the records remain in tact with no one nearing the distance.

