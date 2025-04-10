Changes ahead for Bonnybridge Gala as new committee members are urgently needed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local community gala day is in urgent need of new committee members to keep the event going.

The difficult decision has already been taken not to hold Bonnybridge Gala in 2025 due to difficulties in fundraising and volunteer numbers, however organisers are hoping that more local people will come forward and volunteer to get involved with the event to ensure it can take place in 2026.

The committee is inviting anyone interested to attend its annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 7 – as without new committee members it is feared the gala day which is enjoyed by many in the community, will no longer be able to continue.

With sourcing funding for a one day event becoming more and more difficult, the gala committee have decided that change is required to give the event the best possible chance of surviving going forwards.

There will be no Bonnybridge Gala in 2025 and new committee members are needed to ensure it can go ahead in 2026. (Pics: Alan Murray)

In a post on social media, the committee said: “Bonnybridge Gala Day 2024 was certainly one to remember! We were glad to be able to host such a phenomenal day to you all free of charge and hope you all had a fantastic time.

"Our committee recently met to discuss the future of the Bonnybridge Gala Day. The last thing our committee would want is to let the children down but feel change is needed and have put a plan of action into place.”

Feedback from the community had suggested a change in date for the gala, which usually takes place in August, to give schools a better opportunity to be more involved – something the committee are considering.

The statement online continued: “As our funds are so low this year we will have a year of fundraising to host the gala earlier in 2026.

“Recruitment of volunteers is a must. Our committee are a small team of various ages who need support. We are spread too thin for a day as big as our gala and working around the clock to fundraiser ourselves. We’ll host an AGM and open day for the public to attend and show their support, a chance to give feedback or bring new ideas, volunteer and join the committee or be part of a sub committee.”

Instead of the annual gala day in 2025, the committee intend to host a fun day as part of their fundraising for next year’s event.

They also plan to seek the views of the community on which month the gala should take place in in 2026 and the current gala king Hamza Riaz and queen Sophie Harrison will be invited to return for the next gala making their reign two years.

There are also plans to alter the age groups of the retinue so P5 and upwards can be King and Queen, as well as getting nursery aged children involved.

The post explained that it is “a decision we have not taken lightly”, adding: “We urgently need our community and businesses to help and support us wherever you can.

"We are hoping the changes will be for the better by bringing the date forward and fundraising as hard as we all can to get enough to host in 2026.

"Let’s show the kids what a caring community can do and support us every way possible. The fate of future Bonnybridge Gala Days depend on it.”

The annual general meeting takes place in Bonnybridge Community Centre on Wednesday, May 7 from 7pm to 9pm. All welcome.

For more information visit the Bonnybridge Gala Facebook page.