Candied opens new Stenhousemuir branch and coins in £5000 for Strathcarron Hospice

Candied owner Amrit Dhillon already has shops in Grangemouth, Rumford and Denny and has plans to open another in the former canal side Four in One premises in Portdownie, Camelon in the near future.

Last Wednesday, Mr Dhillon officially opened his new premises in King Street, Stenhousemuir and, as has become the Candied tradition, the parlour’s first day takings were donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

Mr Dhillon said: “What an incredible first day at the Stenhousemuir branch – it was full of smiles, laughter, joy, fun and great energy. I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the amazing people who braved the wind and rain to queue so patiently in support of the hospice and Candied.

The Candied team open their new branch in Stenhousemuir and raise £5000 for Strathcarron Hospice

"Through their generosity they managed to raise an incredible £4547. At Candied we don’t like awkward numbers so we rounded it up to £5000 – that was the target we set and there’s no way we weren’t going to hit it."

Mr Dhillon, who has been supporting Strathcarron Hospice and its vital work since 2015 when his father Harry sadly died there.

Earlier this year Candied raised £5000 for Strathcarron to mark the vital hospice’s milestone 40th anniversary and in 2020 the Candied parlours came out of lockdown and raised an amazing £5500 for the hospice by donating that day’s takings.

Mr Dhillon: “Once again the community has gone above and beyond. Sometimes I feel like we ask too much – especially during such challenging times – but somehow they all dig deep and unite.“I am so proud of the team. Every team member works so hard – so thanks to everyone in the Candied group for their efforts. Thank you once again to everyone involved in making our Strathcarron Hospice day day such a success.”

The new canal side ice cream parlour in Camelon will be created on the site of the Four-in-One factory which was owned by Mr Dhillon’s father.

Mr Dhillon stated the site is perfect for growing his business and will provide a new headquarters for Candied, which currently has an HQ in Grange Court, Earls Gate Business Park in Grangemouth.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.