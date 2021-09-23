One of Falkirk area's best loved chip shops is celebrating 125th year in business

One time purveyor of Fry’s Chocolate, Corvi’s, in Seaview Place, Bo’ness, is still as popular today as when it started in the 19th century and after a difficult 18 months of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, the shop is finally fully open again and ready to celebrate the remarkable anniversary next month.

Owner Mari-Ellena Corvi said: “It’s especially nice to be celebrating this achievement after the difficulties of the pandemic. We’re so happy to have the shop fully open again as it should be.

“It was going to be a huge milestone in our history anyway, but it feels doubly so with everything that has happened recently.

Mari-Ellena with her dad Bert, before his retirement from the business

The shop was originally opened in 1896 by Italian immigrants Antonio and Clementina Ferarri and has passed through five generations of the family.

It is now run by the couple’s great-great granddaughter Mari-Ellena and husband Donnie.

Mari-Ellena said: “Our speciality is known locally as a ‘Broon Fish Supper”, which is a smoked haddock fillet cooked in crispy batter. We really try to keep the shop running as it would have been back in the day and we’ve introduced some things like nice coffees.

Bertie Corbie and his brother were in charge of the shop in 1910

"We still get our fish delivered daily by our local fishmonger and peel the potatoes ourselves every morning. And you can still sit in and have a wee fish tea or an ice-cream drink like you would have when my granny was running the place.”

Corvi’s is open from 12pm to 7pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.