Canal managers hope council does not force about turn for containers near Falkirk Wheel

Proposals to site storage containers near the mechanical marvel that is the Falkirk Wheel are now being looked at by local authority planners.

Scottish Canals lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on Friday, August 15, looking for permission to keep storage containers in place on land to the east of the Falkirk Wheel, in Lime Road, Tamfourhill.

The containers are classified as Class 6, which is normally associated with industrial processes that can potentially cause pollution.

According to the online planning documents the application proposals involve the siting of four metal storage containers.

Scottish Canals is looking for permission to site the containers - one of which is already in place - on land near the world famous Falkirk Wheel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “The application is partly in retrospect, with one of the containers, at the eastern end, already being on site. The proposed installation of four secure storage containers is intended to support ongoing canal operations and maintenance activities.

"These units will be used to house operational equipment and components required for the upkeep of nearby waterways infrastructure."

