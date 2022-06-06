Camelon will host free fun day for children

The organisers of Mariners’ Day are hosting the event at Stirling Road playing fields this Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

This year there will be no parade or crowning ceremony but committee member Heather Adam said they were determined that after two years with no event due to the pandemic they would give the children a day to remember.

She said: “All the activities will be free for children and this includes the bouncy castle, face painting, inflatable assault course and they will have a chance to meet lots of superhero characters.

A fun day will be held for the children of Camelon on Saturday

"We’ve also got lots of people coming along to have stalls which people will have to pay for but lots of the day will be free.

"We’re all hoping that it’s a great day for all the children – and that the sun shines.”