Fire service issue deliberate fire warning to Falkirk parents

An SFRS spokesperson said: “Parents and carers – are you concerned your children or young people you know could be involved in setting fires? Is there a smell of smoke on clothes or in the home?

"Our partners Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – Your Safety want you to talk to them about the dangers of ‘playing with fire’.”

In 2019/20 the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended 11,649 deliberate outdoor fires and many of these involved young people. Deliberate fires can spread quickly, threatening wildlife, property and people.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are urging parents to beware of the signs their children may be starting fires

The SFRS states parents and carers have a part to play in reducing deliberate fires by making sure youngsters are aware of the risks and consequences involved.

“Things like setting fire to grass or rubbish can have a serious impact. If possible, be aware of where children or young people are – and what they’re doing. Deliberate

fires take firefighters away from other incidents and could put lives at risk."

SFRS has an initiative called Fire Safety Support and Education (FSSE) which seeks to help educate children and young people under the age of 18 who have demonstrated an interest in fire, or have become involved in fire-related anti-social behaviour or deliberately set fires.

Fire related antisocial behaviour places a significant demand on the resources of the SFRS, as well as other public services and communities. These acts of fire-related

anti-social behaviour include deliberate fire setting, malicious actuation of fire alarm systems, hoax calls, hydrant abuse and attacks on personnel.

In an effort to reduce the number and frequency of these incidents, the SFRS works in partnership to deliver FSSE to those under the age of 18 through a programme of tailored interventions.

A trained fire safety adviser or coordinator will make contact with a parent or carer to arrange a visit with the child or young person. A meeting will usually take place in the home but can be delivered where the child feels most comfortable.