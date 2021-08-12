Camelon Transplant Games winner Martin loses cancer fight

Martin Strang (49), from Camelon, underwent life a saving kidney transplant back in 2012 and went on to win medals in archery at the British Transplant Games.

Sadly he was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and lost his fight against the disease earlier this month.

Michelle Howden, Martin’s sister, lives in Shetland but she came south in June to be with her brother at the end.

Martin Strang, who competed in archery at the Transplant Games, has sadly died after a short battle with cancer

She contacted The Falkirk Herald this week, stating: “It is with deepest regret I let you know Martin lost his short but very brave battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 3 aged 49.”

Martin was thankful for the extra years his transplant gave him and, even after his terminal cancer diagnosis, was still urging people not to opt out of organ donation under the new system which came into force in March.

Diagnosed with renal failure in 2008, Martin was on dialysis for four years – receiving treatment up to four times a week to stay alive.

Thankfully he had a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2012.

Back in March he told The Falkirk Herald: "Donating has always been a choice and it should remain a choice. Now, even if you have not ticked a box saying you want to donate your organs it’s not the case doctors will just assume you wanted to give them – there will still be conversations with the family and loved ones.

"I mean, we recycle our Coke cans so why not our organs? It gave me another chance at life. One person can save up to seven people’s lives. My own view is if we are not willing to give organs we should not be willing to receive them.”

Remarkably upbeat after receiving his cancer diagnoses, Martin, said he had promised to dedicate whatever time he had left to the memory of the donor who gave him his extra years, having become good friends with the man’s family over the years,

His funeral takes place on Tuesday, April 17 at Camelon Crematorium at 1.45pm followed by internment at the Hills of Dunipace Cemetery at 2.45pm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.