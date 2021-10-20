Camelon hosts mental health charity fund raising event

An event in aid of mental health charities – including the Scott Martin Foundation – will take place at Camelon Labour Club next month.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:14 am

Organised by local resident Chloe Myles, the fund raising night, which will include a disco, auction, raffle and other entertainment, takes place at the Nailer Road venue on Saturday, November 13.

Prizes have been donated from Falkirk FC and Barrhead Travel and proceeds raised from the night will go towards the Scott Martin Foundation and other local mental health groups.

The event in Camelon Labour Club will be raising funds for the Scott Martin Foundation

Doors open at 7pm.

