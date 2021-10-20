Camelon hosts mental health charity fund raising event

Organised by local resident Chloe Myles, the fund raising night, which will include a disco, auction, raffle and other entertainment, takes place at the Nailer Road venue on Saturday, November 13.

Prizes have been donated from Falkirk FC and Barrhead Travel and proceeds raised from the night will go towards the Scott Martin Foundation and other local mental health groups.

The event in Camelon Labour Club will be raising funds for the Scott Martin Foundation

Doors open at 7pm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.