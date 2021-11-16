Camelon day nursery plans approved

Maria Cassidy lodged an application on October 4 to part change the use of the house at 63 Mariner Road, Camelon into a private day nursery. Council planners, under delegated powers, granted permission on November 12.

The application states: “The applicant intends to increase the number of children cared for and to employ an assistant which would result in a change of use. The application property is a semi-detached, two-storey dwellinghouse in an established residential area.

The part change of use application for the house in Mariner Road was approved by Falkirk Council

“A planning condition is required to limit the number of childminders working from the property. The ratios and number of children a childminder can care for is controlled by the Care Commission.

"Limiting the development a maximum of two childminders, will in turn limit the number of children which would be present at the property at any one time.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.