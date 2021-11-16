Camelon day nursery plans approved
Falkirk Council has given the go ahead for a resident to expand her private day nursery.
Maria Cassidy lodged an application on October 4 to part change the use of the house at 63 Mariner Road, Camelon into a private day nursery. Council planners, under delegated powers, granted permission on November 12.
The application states: “The applicant intends to increase the number of children cared for and to employ an assistant which would result in a change of use. The application property is a semi-detached, two-storey dwellinghouse in an established residential area.
“A planning condition is required to limit the number of childminders working from the property. The ratios and number of children a childminder can care for is controlled by the Care Commission.
"Limiting the development a maximum of two childminders, will in turn limit the number of children which would be present at the property at any one time.”