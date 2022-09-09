Calls for SEPA to investigate "sulphur" smell in Grangemouth

Householders began noticing the smell on Thursday morning and it continued through the afternoon and into the evening.

The smell reportedly could still be detected this morning.

The odour has been compared to the smell of a match being struck

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One annoyed Grangemouth resident stated: “I’ve lived here nearly 20 years now and you deal with smells on and off, but this stench is terrible. It’s like someone has struck a giant match and it has lingered for hours and hours.

"We had to close the windows in our house to keep the smell out.”