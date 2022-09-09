News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Calls for SEPA to investigate "sulphur" smell in Grangemouth

Residents of Grangemouth often have odours to deal with every so often but the last 24 hours have seen a number of complaints regarding a “sulphur-like” smell throughout the town.

By James Trimble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:29 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:29 am

Householders began noticing the smell on Thursday morning and it continued through the afternoon and into the evening.

The smell reportedly could still be detected this morning.

Read More

Read More
Police to hold community event in Grangemouth park
The odour has been compared to the smell of a match being struck

Most Popular

One annoyed Grangemouth resident stated: “I’ve lived here nearly 20 years now and you deal with smells on and off, but this stench is terrible. It’s like someone has struck a giant match and it has lingered for hours and hours.

"We had to close the windows in our house to keep the smell out.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to find out more details regarding the odour – where it was emanating from and how it was being dealt with – but it has yet to respond to the inquiry.

SEPAGrangemouth