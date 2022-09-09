Calls for SEPA to investigate "sulphur" smell in Grangemouth
Residents of Grangemouth often have odours to deal with every so often but the last 24 hours have seen a number of complaints regarding a “sulphur-like” smell throughout the town.
Householders began noticing the smell on Thursday morning and it continued through the afternoon and into the evening.
The smell reportedly could still be detected this morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Slamannan rapist gets life sentence
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision at Balmoral - Buckingham Palace confirms
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's visits to Falkirk district in pictures
-
4
Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to turn former cinema into flat
-
5
Falkirk flat development gets the green light
One annoyed Grangemouth resident stated: “I’ve lived here nearly 20 years now and you deal with smells on and off, but this stench is terrible. It’s like someone has struck a giant match and it has lingered for hours and hours.
"We had to close the windows in our house to keep the smell out.”
The Falkirk Herald contacted the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to find out more details regarding the odour – where it was emanating from and how it was being dealt with – but it has yet to respond to the inquiry.