Falkirk Council asking home owners to rent out their property to council tenants

The local authority is looking for landlords in the area to enter into Private Sector Leasing.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “We are looking for additional temporary accommodation to help local people and families and are keen to find one and two-bedroom properties, preferably flats, in various locations however, we would consider any property type.

Falkirk Council is looking for property owners to consider renting out their homes to help council tenants

“Private Sector Leasing, or PSL for short, is a scheme that allows the council to enter into an agreement with landlords to lease their property for a minimum of three years.

“Benefits of the scheme include guaranteed rental income, even if the property is empty, no direct involvement in letting or tenancy management, and assurance that all legislation relating to letting is being met.”

People can e-mail [email protected] or phone (01324) 590797 for more information.

