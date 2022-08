The sale will take place at the Talbot Street venue from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 6.

There will be a ton of fun gifts available to purchase, including candles, homemade scents, knitting, jewellery, hand crafted bowls, handbags, scarves and much more.

Talbot House will be hosting a craft sale