Essential maintenance will see a section of motorway carriageway closed off to motorists over the next two weeks.

The M80 southbound carriageway at Junction 9 Pirnhall will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night from August 19 to August 31, to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to repair joints on two bridges carrying the motorway over slip roads underneath.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the M9 slip road to Pirnhall Roundabout and then immediately back onto the M80 via the southbound on-slip. This will add an estimated 0.4 miles and one minute to affected journeys.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It’s essential for the safety of road users and our workforce that we close the southbound carriageway of the M80 while work takes place to repair these bridge joints.

“Closures will only be in place at night and the diversion is a short one, so we don’t expect this to cause any significant delays.”