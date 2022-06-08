Boys' Brigade: Belated centenary service for 8th Falkirk Company

It will mark the centenary of its Boys’ Brigade Company, the 8th Falkirk, founded in 1921.

The service will be led by the Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, Rt Rev. Iain Greenshields, assisted by Scottish Chaplain to the Boys’ Brigade, Rev Derek Gunn who served as an officer of the company when he was the minister in Bainsford, Bill Mochrie, Honorary Captain after over 70 years of service to the company as a member, officer and captain, and Rev Andrew Sarle, the locum minister.

The service will take place at Bainsford Parish Church. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Company will gather in Waverley Street in front of Bainsford Primary School and, leaving at 2pm, march along David’s Loan, Main Street and Smith Street to take their places in the Church for the start of the service at 2.30pm.