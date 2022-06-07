Bainsford War Memorial: Falkirk Round Table help ahead of dedication service

Falkirk Round Table were asked by Provost Robert Bissett – who is also chairperson of the Bainsford War Memorial Association – if they could help paint a huge container close to the site in Dawson Park.

The container, belonging to Grahamston Boys Club, was painted blue and yellow, the colours of the football team – coincidentally, also the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

They were helping to tidy the area up ahead of the ceremony to officially unveil the war memorial on Friday, June 10.

Members of Falkirk Round Table painting the container

Local Round Table chairman Jamie Sime said they were keen to help with the memorial “in any way possible”.

Provost Bissett said: “I just want to say many thanks to the members of Falkirk Round Table for giving up their time to paint the container at Dawson Park and for their patience as it rained the two Monday evenings they had pre-arranged.

“And sincere thanks for the £224 donation – a pound for every soldier.”

He added: “I wish the new Chairman Jamie Sime all the best for his term of office.”

Mr Sime said the project was a good example of how the Round Table can help the community and encouraged like-minded people to get in touch to become part of the organisation.