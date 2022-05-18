Boys' Brigade: 2nd Larbert present cheque to Scott Martin Foundation

The event in Larbert Old church hall, saw awards handed over as well as a cheque presentation.

Company captain Brian Allan said: “Despite the issues around Covid, 2nd Larbert maintained a full programme in session 2021-22 across all sections.

“The company held its bi-annual 24 hour Sponsored Games Marathon in November. The proceeds of the sponsorship are split between the Company and a nominated charity chosen by the boys themselves.

Seven of the eight members of 2nd Larbert who received Queen’s Badges

"The charity selected was the Scott Martin Foundation in memory of Scott Martin following his sudden and tragic passing aged only 16 years. The Foundation supports youths through mental health, working alongside other local mental health organisations and local sporting associations to offer care, support and focus.”

Scott’s mum, Samantha Merrilees, was presented with a cheque for £1000 from the Company at Friday’s event.

The company notched up some other notable achievements with eight Queen’s Badges gained by members.

Cheque for £1000 to Scott Martin Foundation, Scott's mum, Samantha Merrilees collecting the cheque.

The badges, the top honours in The Boys’ Brigade movement which mark years of hard work by the recipients, were handed over by Inspecting Officer, Kevin Ketchen, Group Commander of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

They went to Gary Whigham, Scott Haughie, James Watson, Jack Scharer, Lewis Finlay, Christopher McDonald and Jack Seton. Kieran Jamieson could not be present on the night.

Five company members also received their President’s Badges from Mr Ketchen.