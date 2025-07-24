Bonnybridge youngsters sure to be pumped up about new track plans
Steve Revill-Darton lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, July 23 looking for the green light to construct a pump track in Anderson Park, Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge.
A decision on the proposal is listed to be take by planning officers acting under delegated power no later than the determination deadline of September 22.
Mr Revill-Darton is a director at On Track and is responsible for overseeing projects and design, developing mountain bike trails, bike parks and pump tracks across the UK.
According to its website, On Track is the UKʼs leading mountain bike facilities design and build contractor and has been designing and building trails, pump tracks, and bike parks across the UK for over 20 years, “continually pushing the standards and evolving the MTB landscape in the UK”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.