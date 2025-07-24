Bonnybridge youngsters sure to be pumped up about new track plans

Youngsters could soon be tearing around a new cycling facility in a village park if no one puts the brakes on a new planning proposal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Revill-Darton lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, July 23 looking for the green light to construct a pump track in Anderson Park, Falkirk Road, Bonnybridge.

A decision on the proposal is listed to be take by planning officers acting under delegated power no later than the determination deadline of September 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Revill-Darton is a director at On Track and is responsible for overseeing projects and design, developing mountain bike trails, bike parks and pump tracks across the UK.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to its website, On Track is the UKʼs leading mountain bike facilities design and build contractor and has been designing and building trails, pump tracks, and bike parks across the UK for over 20 years, “continually pushing the standards and evolving the MTB landscape in the UK”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper