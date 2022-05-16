Bo'ness schoolgirl Khloe McGill, 7, is karting champ

The youngster, who only recently turned seven, has been racing go-karts for the last year and is a regular on the winner’s podium.

She’s already leading this year’s Super One British championship in her category.

Proud dad Steven McGill admitted that his daughter had been brought up in the pit lane and was only three weeks old when she attended her first motor sport event.

Khloe McGill with her go-kart and impressive array of trophies. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “I’ve been racing for nearly 20 years and took part in Legends car racing, competing in both the Scottish and British Championships.

"It was sort of inevitable that Khloe would get involved as she has been all over with us, including all the main British motor sports circuits, as well as abroad to Bahrain and Dubai.

"Even when she was really young she would sit behind the wheel of a car and want to start it up.”

However, when Santa Claus delivered a go-kart to the family home in Bo’ness for five-year-old Khloe she really began to shine.

Steven added: “We had to wait a few months until she turned six in April 2021 before she could begin racing but straight away she was brilliant.

“She’s already been all over the country racing, including in Teeside where she won the championship and London.

"The category is for six to eight-year-olds so some of those taking part are a good bit older than her, but she still manages to finish first and often breaks lap records into the bargain.”

When she’s not racing Khloe is a P2 pupil at Grange Primary School. But away from the classroom she likes nothing better than getting behind her C50 petrol-fuelled go-kart which can reach speeds of up to 45mph.

Steven, who owns Central Scotland Car Sales in Newhouse Business Park, Grangemouth, said: “She loves it and that’s great but I don’t think she realises how good she is.

"She’s definitely got more trophies than I ever had.”