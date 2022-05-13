Reopening of popular York Café on Falkirk's High Street

The Falkirk town centre landmark building has served generations of hungry Bairns.

Tomorrow the official opening under the new management, led by Cerasela Panciu, takes place.

The family-run café will open proper to the public from 9am on Monday until 5pm. The plans are to open seven days a week.

The York Cafe is reopening for coffee, cake and homemade ice cream

Cerasela said initially they will be serving coffee, cakes and homemade ice cream.

She said: “Our plan is to see how things go and then perhaps offer more restaurant-style meals in the future.”

Her family runs a number of businesses in Italy and also have a fish and chip shop in Stirling.

She added: “We are very excited to be opening the York Café. We decided to keep the traditional name as it is so well-known by people.”