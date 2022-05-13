Reopening of popular York Café on Falkirk's High Street

Tomorrow the official opening under the new management, led by Cerasela Panciu, takes place.
The family-run café will open proper to the public from 9am on Monday until 5pm. The plans are to open seven days a week.
Cerasela said initially they will be serving coffee, cakes and homemade ice cream.
She said: “Our plan is to see how things go and then perhaps offer more restaurant-style meals in the future.”
Her family runs a number of businesses in Italy and also have a fish and chip shop in Stirling.
She added: “We are very excited to be opening the York Café. We decided to keep the traditional name as it is so well-known by people.”
The café was originally opened by the Serafini family and run by several generations over the years.